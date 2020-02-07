Previous
Scrub Turkey Chick ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2229

Scrub Turkey Chick ~

This cheeky chick walked up boldly to us with a determined look & I only got this one shot while enjoying coffee on a friend's back patio,,
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a great sight! they have to raise themselves completely - no wonder this one looks confident :)
February 6th, 2020  
