Photo 2243
Just Practicing ~
Stopped at the beach on the way home & watched these surfboard riders practicing.
The waves were small & they had a long wait between but, kept on.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3942
photos
63
followers
66
following
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
Tags
collage.
,
surf.
,
waves.
,
surfboard.
