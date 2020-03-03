Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2254
Precision Line Dancers ~
Went to the local hall to see the line dance display. Wonderful, but, this dance was exceptional.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3964
photos
63
followers
66
following
617% complete
View this month »
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
Latest from all albums
2250
1708
2251
1709
2252
2253
1710
2254
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
1st March 2020 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
line
,
dancing.
,
dancers.
Lou Ann
ace
Oh I love this. Such precision.
March 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close