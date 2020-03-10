Sign up
Photo 2261
Not Our Usual Visitor ~
This young magpie tried three times to balance on the seed tray.
Twice he touched & fell off & tipped seed out.
Not his usual eating place or diet.
I like the look he gave me when I opened the door to take a photo.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
