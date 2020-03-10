Previous
Not Our Usual Visitor ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2261

Not Our Usual Visitor ~

This young magpie tried three times to balance on the seed tray.
Twice he touched & fell off & tipped seed out.
Not his usual eating place or diet.
I like the look he gave me when I opened the door to take a photo.
Valerie Chesney

