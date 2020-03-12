Previous
Next
Calisthenics ..Down by the Lake ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2263

Calisthenics ..Down by the Lake ~

This dragonfly seemed to be balancing well on this reed.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
620% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bep
Acrobatics... Nice capture.
March 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise