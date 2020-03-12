Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2263
Calisthenics ..Down by the Lake ~
This dragonfly seemed to be balancing well on this reed.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3982
photos
62
followers
65
following
620% complete
View this month »
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
Latest from all albums
2259
1717
2260
1718
2261
1719
2262
2263
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
8th March 2020 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
dragonfly.
,
reeds.
bep
Acrobatics... Nice capture.
March 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close