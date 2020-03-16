Previous
Next
Love is is the Air ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2267

Love is is the Air ~

These swans were so elegant & beautiful....
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
621% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
how lovely, must have been great to witness this behaviour.
March 15th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - a lovely moment !
March 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise