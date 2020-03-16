Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2267
Love is is the Air ~
These swans were so elegant & beautiful....
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th March 2020 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
swans.
Diana
ace
how lovely, must have been great to witness this behaviour.
March 15th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - a lovely moment !
March 15th, 2020
