Waiting For The Bus ~ by happysnaps
Waiting For The Bus ~

Did our weekly grocery shop today & passed the bus stop & saw Teddy waiting.
Had to take a quick shot with my phone as the bus was coming.
Made our day!
15th April 2020

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
