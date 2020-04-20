Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2302
Follow The Leader ~
These wood ducks glided up & down the lake.
A delight to watch.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4061
photos
63
followers
66
following
630% complete
View this month »
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
Latest from all albums
1756
2299
1757
2300
1758
2301
1759
2302
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
14th April 2020 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
ducks.
,
lake;
,
ripples.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close