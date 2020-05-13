Previous
Spotted Dove (Streptopelia chinensis) by happysnaps
Photo 2325

Spotted Dove (Streptopelia chinensis)

Have tried for some time to capture this lovely dove at the lake.
It is always high in the trees & in shadow.
This is the best shot so far.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Shutterbug ace
Good eye. I have never seen one of those.
May 12th, 2020  
