Photo 2325
Spotted Dove (Streptopelia chinensis)
Have tried for some time to capture this lovely dove at the lake.
It is always high in the trees & in shadow.
This is the best shot so far.
13th May 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4107
photos
69
followers
70
following
636% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
11th May 2020 9:47am
Tags
tree.
,
lake.
,
bird.
,
dove.
ace
Good eye. I have never seen one of those.
May 12th, 2020
