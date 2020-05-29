Sign up
Photo 2341
Looking Up On A Grey Day ~
Liked the lacy foliage against the grey sky.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st May 2020 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
sky.
,
branches.
,
foliage.
bep
Beautiful b&w capture.
May 28th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pov - has Jordan T escaped into the trees !
May 28th, 2020
