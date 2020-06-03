Sign up
Photo 2346
Just One White African Daisy ~
With a little photo bomber.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
daisy.
,
flower.
