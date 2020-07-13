Previous
White-faced Heron ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2386

White-faced Heron ~

This beauty stood & posed so beautifully for me.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Corinne ace
Nice catch !
July 12th, 2020  
bep
Beautiful capture.
July 12th, 2020  
