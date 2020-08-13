Previous
Winter On Emu Parade ~ by happysnaps
Winter On Emu Parade ~

Nearly every home in Emu Parade has an emu with winter gear.
Such a lovely street to walk along.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Valerie Chesney

