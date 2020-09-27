Previous
Next
Unusual Sculpture ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2462

Unusual Sculpture ~


At the entrance to Secrets Restaurant & Tree House Apartments.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
674% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
At first glance I thought they were boxing gloves 😂
September 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise