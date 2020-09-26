Sign up
Photo 2461
Two Galahs Visiting ~
Haven't seen them for a while.
Happy to see them back.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
23rd September 2020 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
bird.
,
feeder.
,
galah.
Lou Ann
ace
You have such beautiful birds! These are lovely.
September 25th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
September 25th, 2020
