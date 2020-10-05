Previous
Next
As Pretty As A Picture ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2470

As Pretty As A Picture ~

This pond with the two children was so beautiful I had to frame it.
Thought it such a charming capture.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
676% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise