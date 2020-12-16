Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 2542
Beautiful Spotted Dove ~
A very welcome visitor to my garden.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
15th December 2020 12:15am
Tags
garden.
,
bird.
,
dove.
,
spots.
