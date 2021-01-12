Previous
Next
Newest Blue-Tongue Lizard Baby ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2569

Newest Blue-Tongue Lizard Baby ~

Opened the garage door & this little beauty was just strolling along on the concrete.
My camera was in the car, grabbed that.
Came back & said 'Hello there' & the blue tongue shot in & out.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise