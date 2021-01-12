Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2569
Newest Blue-Tongue Lizard Baby ~
Opened the garage door & this little beauty was just strolling along on the concrete.
My camera was in the car, grabbed that.
Came back & said 'Hello there' & the blue tongue shot in & out.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4570
photos
74
followers
76
following
703% complete
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
10th January 2021 2:21pm
Tags
tongue.
,
lizard.
,
baby.
,
blue.
,
blue-tongue.
