Photo 2592
Pink Air Plant Flower ~
Tillandsia....
A pink flower was a lovely surprise..
I have only ever had blue flowers..
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4593
photos
74
followers
74
following
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
31st January 2021 1:03pm
air
garden.
plant.
tillandsia.
Carole Sandford
ace
What a vibrant colour!
February 3rd, 2021
bkb in the city
Very nice
February 3rd, 2021
Sue Cooper
ace
Such a gorgeous colour. Nicely captured.
February 3rd, 2021
