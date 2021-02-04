Previous
Pink Air Plant Flower ~ by happysnaps
Pink Air Plant Flower ~

Tillandsia....
A pink flower was a lovely surprise..
I have only ever had blue flowers..
4th February 2021

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Carole Sandford ace
What a vibrant colour!
February 3rd, 2021  
bkb in the city
Very nice
February 3rd, 2021  
Sue Cooper ace
Such a gorgeous colour. Nicely captured.
February 3rd, 2021  
