Photo 2639
Strelitzia or Bird of Paradise ~
Rain damaged, I picked up this beauty from the ground.
Beautiful if not perfect.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st March 2021 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
rain.
,
flower.
,
strelitzia.
