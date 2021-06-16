Previous
Pretty Cactus Surprise ~ by happysnaps
Pretty Cactus Surprise ~

Tidying up a neglected corner of the garden I found this lovely cactus flower.
16th June 2021

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colour!
June 15th, 2021  
