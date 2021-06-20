Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2728
A Place In The Sun ~
So many drying their wings on a sunny winter day.
There were twice as many as I have shown.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4729
photos
81
followers
80
following
747% complete
View this month »
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
17th June 2021 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun.
,
lake.
,
birds.
,
rocks.
,
wings.
