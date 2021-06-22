Previous
All In A Duck's Day ~ by happysnaps
All In A Duck's Day ~

At the lake.. Loved the sparkling water.
Enjoyed watching & photographing this duck.
Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
