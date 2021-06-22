Sign up
Photo 2730
All In A Duck's Day ~
At the lake.. Loved the sparkling water.
Enjoyed watching & photographing this duck.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4731
photos
81
followers
80
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
15th June 2021 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
duck.
,
collage.
,
sparkle.
