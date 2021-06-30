Previous
Next
Rugged Rocks & A Chilly Wind ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2738

Rugged Rocks & A Chilly Wind ~

Last week end we did a quick drive to the beach, only 20 mins.
We are in lockdown again until Friday.??
We have been so fortunate in Queensland.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
750% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carrie Shepeard
Stunning landscape! Love the detail and textures!
June 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise