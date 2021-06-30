Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2738
Rugged Rocks & A Chilly Wind ~
Last week end we did a quick drive to the beach, only 20 mins.
We are in lockdown again until Friday.??
We have been so fortunate in Queensland.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4739
photos
81
followers
80
following
750% complete
View this month »
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th June 2021 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea.
,
beach.
,
wind.
,
rocks.
,
waves.
Carrie Shepeard
Stunning landscape! Love the detail and textures!
June 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close