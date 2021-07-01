Previous
Next
Don't Look Down ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2739

Don't Look Down ~

Last week end we did a quick drive to the beach, only 20 mins.
We are in lockdown again until Friday??
We have been so fortunate in Queensland.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
750% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
We have been lucky, let’s hope we continue to be. Thanks to our health minister and premier
June 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise