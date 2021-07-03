Sign up
Photo 2741
Kalanchoe In Bud ~
In a few weeks each bud on this succulent will open to reveal beautiful orange/purple bell like flowers.
Restrictions lifted in our area, but, we still must wear a mask when leaving home...
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
garden.
,
plant.
,
succulent.
,
buds.
,
kalanchoe.
Kathy A
ace
These look interesting. We've still got another week (at least) of lockdown
July 3rd, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful, can’t wait to see them open. We are open also, but many of us still wear a mask in crowds and places like grocery stores.
July 3rd, 2021
