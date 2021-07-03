Previous
Kalanchoe In Bud ~ by happysnaps
Kalanchoe In Bud ~

In a few weeks each bud on this succulent will open to reveal beautiful orange/purple bell like flowers.
Restrictions lifted in our area, but, we still must wear a mask when leaving home...
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Kathy A ace
These look interesting. We've still got another week (at least) of lockdown
July 3rd, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful, can’t wait to see them open. We are open also, but many of us still wear a mask in crowds and places like grocery stores.
July 3rd, 2021  
