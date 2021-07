The Leopard tree (Libidibia ferrea syn. Caesalpinia ferrea) ~

has nothing to do with the elegant predator of the feline family other than its patchy dappled bark that looks like leopard print.

These slender, semi-deciduous trees are lovely .

The best feature is its smooth mottled trunk, ivory bark with brown or grey patches. It peels as the tree matures, increasing the effect. The bark is the basis for the common name, the leopard tree.