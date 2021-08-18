Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2787
Maybe A Juvenile Corella ~
This little sweetie sat on the fence for so long.
Didn't even try to fly in to the seed dishes.
The feeders were a very busy/noisy place.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4788
photos
82
followers
81
following
763% complete
View this month »
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th August 2021 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eye.
,
bird.
,
fence.
,
corella.
,
juvenile.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close