Just Strolling By The Lake ~ by happysnaps
Just Strolling By The Lake ~

This grey heron strolled on by without giving me even a glance.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
September 8th, 2021  
Babs ace
He looks very relaxed as he goes about his stroll.
September 8th, 2021  
