Previous
Next
Aboriginal Rock Art ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2815

Aboriginal Rock Art ~

Walking with a friend I realised I had passed this huge rock many times & never photographed it. In a local park.
The carving/painting is excellent.
We couldn't find a plaque to indicate who the artist is.
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , it is truly beautiful - the more you look the more you see ! fav
September 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise