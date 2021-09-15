Sign up
Photo 2815
Aboriginal Rock Art ~
Walking with a friend I realised I had passed this huge rock many times & never photographed it. In a local park.
The carving/painting is excellent.
We couldn't find a plaque to indicate who the artist is.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4816
photos
82
followers
81
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
11th September 2021 9:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
fish.
,
art.
,
rock.
,
aboriginal.
,
turtle.
,
aborigine.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , it is truly beautiful - the more you look the more you see ! fav
September 14th, 2021
