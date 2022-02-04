Previous
Sitting By The Spillway ~ by happysnaps
Sitting By The Spillway ~

Taking photos & enjoying the lovely scene & spotted a lizard photobomber...
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Valerie Chesney

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , yes I can see him ! A lovely tranquil spot ! fav
February 3rd, 2022  
