A Sunflower ~ by happysnaps
A Sunflower ~

for my daughter Katrina @koalagardens hoping the sun comes out for all of those flood isolated & the power comes back on. Thank you each one for your concern.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! Sure hope all is well with Katrina and the koalas! This is a lovely image.
March 3rd, 2022  
