Photo 2996
More Rock Falls At the Lake ~
this little grey heron was quite happy in the midst of the rocks trying to catch fish.
These rocks have travelled down a long way with the force of the rain.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4997
photos
80
followers
78
following
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th March 2022 12:31pm
Tags
lake.
,
rain.
,
bird.
,
rocks.
,
heron.
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! Well as long as you weren’t under them when they fell!
March 14th, 2022
