Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2999
Taking Time To Relax ~
We see pelicans at times at the lake & this one is certainly relaxed here.
In between showers.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5000
photos
80
followers
78
following
821% complete
View this month »
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th March 2022 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
bird.
,
rocks.
,
pelican.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close