Previous
Next
A Rose Tree Growing Wild ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3052

A Rose Tree Growing Wild ~

Saw this beautiful rose tree growing up a tree on our bush walk.
Rather neglected but, lovely roses & many buds.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A lovely capture. Roses do thrive on neglect!
May 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise