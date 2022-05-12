Previous
Morning Glory Flowers ~ by happysnaps
Morning Glory Flowers ~

Vigorous plants climbing up & over the trees.
I so liked how the purple turned to pink on the spent flowers.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such bright pretty little flowers !
May 11th, 2022  
