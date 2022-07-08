Sign up
Photo 3111
Lichen.. Close Up & Personal ~
Taken in the rain forest two weeks ago.
Loved the colour & texture.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
5112
photos
81
followers
79
following
852% complete
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
Tags
rain
,
texture.
,
colour.
,
bush.
,
forest.
,
lichen.
