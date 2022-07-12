Sign up
Photo 3115
Little Pied Cormorant & Reflection ~
Liked how he was spreading his wings.
It was so still there was not a ripple in the water.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5116
photos
81
followers
79
following
853% complete
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th July 2022 11:44am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lake.
,
reflection.
,
bird.
,
wings.
,
cormorant.
Maggiemae
ace
Don't know this little fellow - mostly see the big cormorants! Great reflection!
July 11th, 2022
