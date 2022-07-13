Previous
The Lone Surfer ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3116

The Lone Surfer ~

Parked at a spot where the new to surfing practice.
Surprised to see this lone surfer.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Valerie Chesney

Well spotted.
July 12th, 2022  
A nice composed view and the lone surfer !
July 12th, 2022  
