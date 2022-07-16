Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3119
Unusual Lichen ~
At the foot of a rotting tree trunk.
Always something delightful to find in the rainforest.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5120
photos
80
followers
78
following
854% complete
View this month »
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
14th July 2022 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
tree.
,
bush.
,
forest.
,
lichen.
LManning (Laura)
ace
It is an interesting shape! Well spotted.
July 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - they look rather menacing !
July 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close