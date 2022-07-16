Previous
Unusual Lichen ~ by happysnaps
Unusual Lichen ~

At the foot of a rotting tree trunk.
Always something delightful to find in the rainforest.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
LManning (Laura) ace
It is an interesting shape! Well spotted.
July 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - they look rather menacing !
July 15th, 2022  
