I Was Here First .. I'm Not Moving ~ by happysnaps
I Was Here First .. I'm Not Moving ~

Confrontation between a lizard & a huge magpie goose.
With a 2nd goose standing by watching this hilarious scene.
I was a fair way away on the opposite bank with my big lens extended fully.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Jacqueline ace
That really looks like a stand off, great capture!
July 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Took me a few seconds to spot the lizards !! Ha - so funny ,
July 24th, 2022  
