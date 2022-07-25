Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3128
I Was Here First .. I'm Not Moving ~
Confrontation between a lizard & a huge magpie goose.
With a 2nd goose standing by watching this hilarious scene.
I was a fair way away on the opposite bank with my big lens extended fully.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5129
photos
79
followers
77
following
856% complete
View this month »
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
23rd July 2022 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lizard.
,
lake.
,
geese.
,
rocks.
,
goose.
Jacqueline
ace
That really looks like a stand off, great capture!
July 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Took me a few seconds to spot the lizards !! Ha - so funny ,
July 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close