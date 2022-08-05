Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3139
Winter Surfing In the Sun ~
Drove the long way home by the sea & watched these surfers enjoying the sunshine.
Waves not too big!
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5140
photos
77
followers
75
following
860% complete
View this month »
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd August 2022 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun.
,
winter.
,
sea.
,
people.
,
ocean.
,
waves.
,
surfer.
,
surf;
Babs
ace
Looks like a fine day for swimming and surfing.
August 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful sight and scene ! Lovely to see so many enjoying the sea and gentle waves on this sunny day !
August 4th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
What a lovely scene.
August 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close