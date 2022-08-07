Previous
The Swan Who Chased Me ~ by happysnaps
The Swan Who Chased Me ~

Don't laugh! 🤣
The swans are so used to us now they walk past us taking no notice.
This time "dad" spread his wings & ran for me, my husband yelled & he stopped, turned round & calmly walked back to his family.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
JackieR ace
They are very protective parents and spouses. Is your husband part swan??.
August 6th, 2022  
George ace
Beautiful.
August 6th, 2022  
