Photo 3141
The Swan Who Chased Me ~
Don't laugh! 🤣
The swans are so used to us now they walk past us taking no notice.
This time "dad" spread his wings & ran for me, my husband yelled & he stopped, turned round & calmly walked back to his family.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
JackieR
ace
They are very protective parents and spouses. Is your husband part swan??.
August 6th, 2022
George
ace
Beautiful.
August 6th, 2022
