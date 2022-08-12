Sign up
Photo 3146
Hurry Up With The Sunflower Seed ~
This impatient Lorikeet was squawking loudly in our neighbors tree,
Gorgeous & noisy.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th August 2022 8:19am
tree.
,
bird.
,
lorikeet.
,
neighbor.
,
gum.
Lou Ann
ace
They are beautiful birds. Our grackles are not pretty but they are loud. Ha.
August 12th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 12th, 2022
