Hurry Up With The Sunflower Seed ~ by happysnaps
Hurry Up With The Sunflower Seed ~

This impatient Lorikeet was squawking loudly in our neighbors tree,
Gorgeous & noisy.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Lou Ann ace
They are beautiful birds. Our grackles are not pretty but they are loud. Ha.
August 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 12th, 2022  
