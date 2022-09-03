Previous
Painted Boat ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3168

Painted Boat ~

Saw this boat on the beach last week on a walk.
Unusual lettering with lovely colours.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Babs ace
What a fun find. Interesting name for the boat. Hope it doesn't sink again.
September 2nd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
It is lovely. Such a beautiful beach!
September 2nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an interesting find - love the paintings on it !
September 2nd, 2022  
