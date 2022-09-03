Sign up
Photo 3168
Painted Boat ~
Saw this boat on the beach last week on a walk.
Unusual lettering with lovely colours.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
3
2
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5169
photos
78
followers
75
following
867% complete
View this month »
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
27th August 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea.
,
beach.
,
boat.
,
walk.
,
paint.
,
motor.
Babs
ace
What a fun find. Interesting name for the boat. Hope it doesn't sink again.
September 2nd, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
It is lovely. Such a beautiful beach!
September 2nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an interesting find - love the paintings on it !
September 2nd, 2022
