Telling a "Fishy" Story ~ by happysnaps
Telling a "Fishy" Story ~

"The big bird had wings This Big! "

This Lorikeet certainly had the attention of the
other two birds.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Babs ace
He is showing off isn't he.
September 1st, 2022  
