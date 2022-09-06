Sign up
Photo 3171
Flight of the Ibis ~
at the lake..
I was just enjoying all of the birds when these Ibis flew overhead.
Only had two shots at random.. this was the best.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
4th September 2022 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
fly.
,
sky.
,
wings.
,
flight.
,
ibis.
