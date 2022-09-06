Previous
Flight of the Ibis ~ by happysnaps
Flight of the Ibis ~


at the lake..
I was just enjoying all of the birds when these Ibis flew overhead.
Only had two shots at random.. this was the best.
Valerie Chesney

