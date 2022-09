Tillandsia - Air Plant ~)

Air plants are actually called Tillandsias, part of a Bromeliad species. They have also been labelled as Epiphytes, as they do not need to have soil to grow. Commonly known as air plants because they are epiphytes, not needing soil for nourishment. They have a natural propensity to cling to whatever surfaces are readily available: The roots are mainly implemented as a means of attaching itself to the supporting subject.



These grow on a trellis on my fence.