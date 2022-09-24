Previous
A Wonderful Surprise ~ by happysnaps
A Wonderful Surprise ~

Another pair of swans have successfully hatched 5 gorgeous cygnets.
About 3 weeks old...
There are 5 lakes inter-connecting meaning you need to search each lake.
Word spreads quickly as so many follow the swans.
24th September 2022

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! how sweet ! - a lovely family group ! fav
September 23rd, 2022  
