Pale-headed Rosella ~ by happysnaps
Pale-headed Rosella ~

Doesn't often come to visit with so many lorikeets.
This day it held it's own & flew in & out of the feeders.
Surprising as this bird is very timid.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 9th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
So colourful! Lovely capture!
October 9th, 2022  
