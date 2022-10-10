Sign up
Photo 3205
Pale-headed Rosella ~
Doesn't often come to visit with so many lorikeets.
This day it held it's own & flew in & out of the feeders.
Surprising as this bird is very timid.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th October 2022 1:43pm
Tags
head.
,
bird.
,
feathers.
,
lorikeet.
,
rosella.
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 9th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
So colourful! Lovely capture!
October 9th, 2022
